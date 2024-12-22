Lone Star Winery presents Valentine's Chocolate & Wine Walk
Photo by Jordan Davidson Photography
At Valentine's Chocolate & Wine Walk, visitors can gather their best GALentines or their sweetheart for a fun day of wine, chocolate, and shopping. Guests can sip Lone Star Winery wines, savor Lindt chocolate truffles, and soak in the sweet atmosphere of love in the air.
WHEN
WHERE
Historic Downtown McKinney
111 N Tennessee St, McKinney, TX 75069, USA
https://chocolatewinewalk.eventbrite.com
TICKET INFO
$30-$50
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.