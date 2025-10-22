Los Ángeles Azules in concert

Photo courtesy of Los Angeles Azules

Los Ángeles Azules come to Irving in support of their 2024 album, Se Agradece.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
