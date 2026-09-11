Los Gemelos de Sinaloa in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Street Mob Records

Los Gemelos de Sinaloa comes to Irving in support of their new album, The Gemeliza.

Los Gemelos de Sinaloa comes to Irving in support of their new album, The Gemeliza.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/los-gemelos-de-sinaloa-the-gemeliza-irving-texas-10-30-2026/event/0C006523AC117341

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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