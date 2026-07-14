Lucinda Williams in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Mark Seliger

Lucinda Williams comes to Dallas in support of her new album, World's Gone Wrong.

Lucinda Williams comes to Dallas in support of her new album, World's Gone Wrong.

WHEN

WHERE

The Kessler Theater
1230 W Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/events/thekesslertheater

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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