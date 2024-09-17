Lumedia Musicworks presents Night of Decayed Musicians

Lumedia Musicworks' Night of Decayed Musicians celebrates an early Halloween, complete with costumed musicians, special audio and visual effects, and a few surprises.

The concert delves into the musical underworld with Vivaldi’s iconic “La Notte” concerto, performed by Estonian-born recorder player Monika Ruusmaa. The mythical Medusa makes an appearance in Purcell’s famous “Music for a While,” and a set titled “from the Tomb of the Unknown Composer” features works by Francesco Durante and Cai d’Hervelois.