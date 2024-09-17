Lumedia Musicworks presents Night of Decayed Musicians

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Lumedia Musicworks

Lumedia Musicworks' Night of Decayed Musicians celebrates an early Halloween, complete with costumed musicians, special audio and visual effects, and a few surprises.

The concert delves into the musical underworld with Vivaldi’s iconic “La Notte” concerto, performed by Estonian-born recorder player Monika Ruusmaa. The mythical Medusa makes an appearance in Purcell’s famous “Music for a While,” and a set titled “from the Tomb of the Unknown Composer” features works by Francesco Durante and Cai d’Hervelois.

Lumedia Musicworks' Night of Decayed Musicians celebrates an early Halloween, complete with costumed musicians, special audio and visual effects, and a few surprises.

The concert delves into the musical underworld with Vivaldi’s iconic “La Notte” concerto, performed by Estonian-born recorder player Monika Ruusmaa. The mythical Medusa makes an appearance in Purcell’s famous “Music for a While,” and a set titled “from the Tomb of the Unknown Composer” features works by Francesco Durante and Cai d’Hervelois.

WHEN

WHERE

Sammons Center for the Arts
3630 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MjExOTA5

TICKET INFO

$55

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.