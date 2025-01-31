Lumedia Musicworks presents Welcome to the West Live
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Lumedia Musicworks
Lumedia Musicworks, the Dallas-based early music ensemble, will perform the mulit-media concert Welcome to the West Live. Music will include sonatas, concertos, traditional fiddling, folk tunes, and 1940s western swing, and features contemporary and historic film footage and photographs from the Library of Congress.
WHEN
WHERE
Sammons Center for the Arts
3630 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
https://www.lumediamusicworks.com/
TICKET INFO
$55
