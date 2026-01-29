Maison de Goudeau IV Fashion Exhibition & Viewing

Photo courtesy of Steven Goudeau

Maison de Goudeau IV is an elevated fashion and cultural exhibition curated by fashion architect Steven Goudeau. The experience brings together fashion, artistry, and community in a refined, intimate setting overlooking the city skyline.

Guests will enjoy a curated runway presentation, VIP mixer, and opportunities for meaningful connection with creatives, tastemakers, business leaders, and supporters of the arts. The evening celebrates innovation, storytelling, and the continued evolution of the Maison de Goudeau legacy.

WHEN

WHERE

Tower Dallas
1601 Elm St 48th Floor, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://stephengoudeau.com/

TICKET INFO

$60-$135
