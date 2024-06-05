Majestic Theatre presents B. Simone and Friends

B. Simone, a comedian, actress, and businesswoman originally from Dallas who now resides in Atlanta, will headline a night of comedy with a some of her comedian friends. B. Simone is a long-standing cast member of MTV's Wild N' Out. She's also appeared in multiple feature films as well as dozens of appearances on BET, MTV, and VH1.
