Majestic Theatre presents B. Simone and Friends

Photo courtesy of B. Simone

B. Simone, a comedian, actress, and businesswoman originally from Dallas who now resides in Atlanta, will headline a night of comedy with a some of her comedian friends. B. Simone is a long-standing cast member of MTV's Wild N' Out. She's also appeared in multiple feature films as well as dozens of appearances on BET, MTV, and VH1.

WHEN

WHERE

Majestic Theater
1925 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.axs.com/events/526601/b-simone-and-friends-tickets

TICKET INFO

$34-$99

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
