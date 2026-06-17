Malcolm Todd in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Malcolm Todd

Malcolm Todd comes to Irving in support of his album Do That Again.

Malcolm Todd comes to Irving in support of his album Do That Again.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/malcolm-todd-do-that-again-tour-irving-texas-09-02-2026/event/0C0064C62F4AA13E

TICKET INFO

$279 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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