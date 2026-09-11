Mammogram Poster Girls presents "Busted: Art That Lifts. Fashion that Speaks. Support That Saves."

Mammogram Poster Girls will present "Busted: Art That Lifts. Fashion that Speaks. Support That Saves." The event is a one-of-a-kind evening benefiting Mammogram Poster Girls, blending art, fashion, food and wine in support of life-saving breast cancer screening.

The event features a fashion show with styles by 1745 Collective and DLM Supply Co. Bites will be provided by Malai Kitchen, beverages by Stressed Vines and Ben E. Keith, plus an art auction showcasing more than a dozen artists and their unique interpretations of "Busted."

Proceeds will fund screening and diagnostic mammograms for under/uninsured patients across North Texas.