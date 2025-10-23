Marco Polo World Foundation presents DFW Dragon Boat, Kite and Lantern Festival

Photo courtesy of Marco Polo World Foundation

The Marco Polo World Foundation will present the 16th Annual DFW Dragon Boat, Kite, and Lantern Festival, one of the largest international multicultural celebrations in the Southwest, bringing together communities through sportsmanship, cultural exchange, food, music, and family-friendly fun.

This year, MPWF also introduces the DFW Dragon Boat Racing Club, a year-round initiative promoting cultural education, teamwork, and wellness through the sport of dragon boat racing.

Festival Highlights include dragon boat races & eye dotting ceremony, an international parade of costumes, kite flying, lantern riddle games, a best drummer costume contest, and a carnation ceremony honoring cancer survivors.

WHEN

WHERE

Levy Event Plaza
501 E Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://dfwdragonboatfestival.com/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
