Mariah Carey in concert

Mariah Carey, the self-proclaimed "Queen of Christmas," comes to Dallas as part of the Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time tour. The tour will celebrate the 30th anniversary of her 1994 album Merry Christmas and its iconic single, "All I Want For Christmas Is You." The show will feature Carey's holiday classics alongside fan-favorite chart-toppers.
