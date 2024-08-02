Mariah Carey in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Dennis Leopold

Mariah Carey, the self-proclaimed "Queen of Christmas," comes to Dallas as part of the Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time tour. The tour will celebrate the 30th anniversary of her 1994 album Merry Christmas and its iconic single, "All I Want For Christmas Is You." The show will feature Carey's holiday classics alongside fan-favorite chart-toppers.

WHEN

WHERE

American Airlines Center
2500 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/mariah-carey-mariah-careys-christmas-time-dallas-texas-11-21-2024/event/0C0060FEDA024B64

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
