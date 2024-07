LIV Golf Dallas will decide the ultimate team champion of the 2024 LIV Golf season. The three-day showdown features many of the sport’s biggest names, including 2023 Masters Champion Jon Rahm, five-time major champion and defending PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka,, 2022 Open Champion Cameron Smith, 2020 and 2024 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, six-time major winner and World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson, and more.