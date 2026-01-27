Markets for Makers presents Dallas Valentine's Market
Photo courtesy of Markets for Makers
Markets for Makers' Dallas Valentine's Market is a two-day pop-up market with 100+ local and regional makers, artisans, and food vendors. The market features handmade goods, art, jewelry, home décor, local food and more. DIY craft stations, photo ops, and sponsor activations.
