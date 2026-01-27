Markets for Makers presents Dallas Valentine's Market

Markets for Makers' Dallas Valentine's Market is a two-day pop-up market with 100+ local and regional makers, artisans, and food vendors. The market features handmade goods, art, jewelry, home décor, local food and more. DIY craft stations, photo ops, and sponsor activations.

Markets for Makers' Dallas Valentine's Market is a two-day pop-up market with 100+ local and regional makers, artisans, and food vendors. The market features handmade goods, art, jewelry, home décor, local food and more. DIY craft stations, photo ops, and sponsor activations.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.