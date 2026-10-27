Matthew Posey Celebration of Life

A celebration of life will be held for Ochre House Theater founder Matthew Devon Posey, who passed away on October 2, 2026. The event is open to the public for all who loved Posey and his work to remember and celebrate his life and legacy.
A celebration of life will be held for Ochre House Theater founder Matthew Devon Posey, who passed away on October 2, 2026. The event is open to the public for all who loved Posey and his work to remember and celebrate his life and legacy.
WHEN
WHERE
Gilley's Dallas
1135 Botham Jean Blvd, Dallas, TX 75215, USA
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.