MBS Productions presents The Beulaville Baptist Book Club Presents: A Bur-Less-Q Nutcracker!

The women of the Beulaville Baptist Book Club are in dire straits financially, and as a last ditch attempt to save their book club they decide to do a fundraiser and hire the Beaumont Ballet to perform Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. Madge’s Piña Colada Casserole unfortunately sickens the entire cast with food poisoning and they are unable to perform.

Luckily, there is another dance troop in town. It seems the Velvet Kittens Burlesque Dancers are stuck in Beulaville because their van broke down on their way to New Orleans. Madge has never heard of Burlesque, or as she pronounces it “Bur-less-Q,” and in an act of necessity hires the dance troupe to do The Nutcracker. The end result? The most original, unusual, and comical Nutcracker you have ever seen.

