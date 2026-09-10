McKinney Avenue Transit Authority presents Taste of the Trolley
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of McKinney Avenue Transit Authority
Taste of the Trolley is a unique Dallas experience of cuisine from restaurants along the McKinney Avenue Transit Authority line. The event will feature an open bar, valet parking, live band, and silent and live auctions.
Taste of the Trolley is a unique Dallas experience of cuisine from restaurants along the McKinney Avenue Transit Authority line. The event will feature an open bar, valet parking, live band, and silent and live auctions.