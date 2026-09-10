McKinney Avenue Transit Authority presents Taste of the Trolley

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of McKinney Avenue Transit Authority

Taste of the Trolley is a unique Dallas experience of cuisine from restaurants along the McKinney Avenue Transit Authority line. The event will feature an open bar, valet parking, live band, and silent and live auctions.

Taste of the Trolley is a unique Dallas experience of cuisine from restaurants along the McKinney Avenue Transit Authority line. The event will feature an open bar, valet parking, live band, and silent and live auctions.

WHEN

WHERE

Fashion Industry Gallery
1807 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.mata.org/about/news-events/taste-of-the-trolley-2026/

TICKET INFO

$150
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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