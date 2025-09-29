McKinney Avenue Trolley presents Taste of the Trolley

The McKinney Avenue Transit Authority will present its annual fundraising celebration, Taste of the Trolley. Guests will enjoy signature bites from some of the city’s top restaurants along the trolley line, plus cocktails, live music, and both a silent and live auction.

Featured restaurants include Cru/Princi Italia, Fen Shui Asian Cuisine, Haywire, Las Palmas, Malai Kitchen, Mexican Sugar, Perry’s Steakhouse, San Martin Bakery & Restaurant, Sixty Vines, S & D Oyster Company, The Rustic, and Truluck’s. Each restaurant will showcase one or more of its signature dishes, paired with cocktails from an open bar.