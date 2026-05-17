The McKinney Craft Beer Walk will highlight tastings from 20 beverage stops located inside downtown shops that visitors can enjoy while exploring local boutiques, restaurants, and small businesses around the square.

Admission includes a Craft Beer Walk tasting cup and a map guiding guests to each stop along the way. Featured breweries and beverage partners include TUPPS Brewery, Community Beer Co., Saint Arnold Brewing, Rahr & Sons Brewing Co., Lockwood Distilling, The Brass Tap, and more.

Guests can also enjoy a complimentary photo booth and vendor market during the event.