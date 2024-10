At the chip-timed McKinney Monster Dash 5k, participants can run (or walk!) the trails at Towne Lake Park and end at the finish line where a big party will be waiting.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.