The 2026 McKinney Music & Arts Festival will feature performances by Billie Jo Jones, Wesley Pruitt, Flat River Band, Jake Bush, Matt Castillo, Will Carter Band, and Colby Lee Swift. It will also include an arts & crafts marketplace and a craft food & beverage garden.

