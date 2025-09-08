McKinney Oktoberfest

Photo courtesy of McKinney Oktoberfest
At McKinney Oktoberfest, visitors can experience an immersive German-themed celebration featuring authentic German music, traditional costumes, dancing, and cuisine. The event will also feature rides, children's activities, and more.
WHEN

WHERE

Historic Downtown McKinney
111 N Tennessee St, McKinney, TX 75069, USA
https://www.mckinneytexas.org/664/Oktoberfest

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
