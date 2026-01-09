McKinney Philharmonic Orchestra presents '70s and '80s Rock and Pop Hits
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of McKinney Philharmonic Orchestra
The McKinney Philharmonic Orchestra will take the audience on a musical journey back in time with iconic hits from legendary artists such as Abba, Whitney Houston, Madonna, Elton John, Styx, Queen, Tina Turner, The Police, The Beatles, and more. The symphony will be joined by the vocals of Georgia Barge and Trenton Hull.
