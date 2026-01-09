McKinney Philharmonic Orchestra presents '70s and '80s Rock and Pop Hits

Photo courtesy of McKinney Philharmonic Orchestra

The McKinney Philharmonic Orchestra will take the audience on a musical journey back in time with iconic hits from legendary artists such as Abba, Whitney Houston, Madonna, Elton John, Styx, Queen, Tina Turner, The Police, The Beatles, and more. The symphony will be joined by the vocals of Georgia Barge and Trenton Hull.

WHEN

WHERE

McKinney Boyd High School
600 N Lake Forest Dr, McKinney, TX 75071, USA
https://app.gopassage.com/events/70-s-80-s-rock-and-pop-hits-with-the-mckinney-philharmonic-orchestra

TICKET INFO

$25

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
