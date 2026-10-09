McKinney Philharmonic Orchestra presents "Beethoven, Bach and Brahms"

At "Beethoven, Bach and Brahms," the McKinney Philharmonic Orchestra will celebrate three towering figures of classical music. The concert will feature Beethoven's Egmont Overture, Bach's Double Concerto for Violin and Oboe (featuring internationally acclaimed violinist Yulia Petkevich, and Brahms' Symphony No. 4.

At "Beethoven, Bach and Brahms," the McKinney Philharmonic Orchestra will celebrate three towering figures of classical music. The concert will feature Beethoven's Egmont Overture, Bach's Double Concerto for Violin and Oboe (featuring internationally acclaimed violinist Yulia Petkevich, and Brahms' Symphony No. 4.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.