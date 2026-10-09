McKinney Philharmonic Orchestra presents "Beethoven, Bach and Brahms"
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Photo courtesy of McKinney Philharmonic Orchestra
At "Beethoven, Bach and Brahms," the McKinney Philharmonic Orchestra will celebrate three towering figures of classical music. The concert will feature Beethoven's Egmont Overture, Bach's Double Concerto for Violin and Oboe (featuring internationally acclaimed violinist Yulia Petkevich, and Brahms' Symphony No. 4.
At "Beethoven, Bach and Brahms," the McKinney Philharmonic Orchestra will celebrate three towering figures of classical music. The concert will feature Beethoven's Egmont Overture, Bach's Double Concerto for Violin and Oboe (featuring internationally acclaimed violinist Yulia Petkevich, and Brahms' Symphony No. 4.
WHEN
WHERE
Trinity Presbyterian Church
5871 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX 75071, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/166349/t/tickets
TICKET INFO
$15
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