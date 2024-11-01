McKinney Repertory Theatre presents A Christmas Carol

eventdetail
McKinney Repertory Theatre

McKinney Repertory Theatre will present its annual production of A Christmas Carol. In the timeless story by Charles Dickens, the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is taught the true meaning and spirit of Christmas by ghosts who show him his own past and present. He is also shown what the future holds for him if he doesn't change his ways.

McKinney Repertory Theatre will present its annual production of A Christmas Carol. In the timeless story by Charles Dickens, the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is taught the true meaning and spirit of Christmas by ghosts who show him his own past and present. He is also shown what the future holds for him if he doesn't change his ways.

WHEN

WHERE

McKinney Performing Arts Center
111 N Tennessee St, McKinney, TX 75069, USA
https://mckinneyrep.org

TICKET INFO

$9.50-$14.50 for adults

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.