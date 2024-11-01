McKinney Repertory Theatre presents A Christmas Carol
McKinney Repertory Theatre
McKinney Repertory Theatre will present its annual production of A Christmas Carol. In the timeless story by Charles Dickens, the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is taught the true meaning and spirit of Christmas by ghosts who show him his own past and present. He is also shown what the future holds for him if he doesn't change his ways.
WHEN
WHERE
McKinney Performing Arts Center
111 N Tennessee St, McKinney, TX 75069, USA
https://mckinneyrep.org
TICKET INFO
$9.50-$14.50 for adults
