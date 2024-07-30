McKinney Repertory Theatre presents Forever Plaid

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of McKinney Repertory Theatre

McKinney Repertory Theatre presents Forever Plaid, a musical journey celebrating harmony, brotherhood, and the power of music. It follows the story of a quartet of young, eager male singers who are tragically killed in a car crash on their way to their first big concert. Miraculously, they are given the chance to return to Earth to perform the show they never got to do in life. Through heavenly harmony and hilarity, the Plaids discover the meaning of friendship, love, and the perfect chord.

McKinney Repertory Theatre is offering its first-ever dessert theater, which audiences can enjoy while watching the show.

McKinney Repertory Theatre presents Forever Plaid, a musical journey celebrating harmony, brotherhood, and the power of music. It follows the story of a quartet of young, eager male singers who are tragically killed in a car crash on their way to their first big concert. Miraculously, they are given the chance to return to Earth to perform the show they never got to do in life. Through heavenly harmony and hilarity, the Plaids discover the meaning of friendship, love, and the perfect chord.

McKinney Repertory Theatre is offering its first-ever dessert theater, which audiences can enjoy while watching the show.

WHEN

WHERE

McKinney Performing Arts Center
111 N Tennessee St, McKinney, TX 75069, USA
https://mckinneyrep.org/

TICKET INFO

$24.50 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.