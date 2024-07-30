McKinney Repertory Theatre presents Forever Plaid, a musical journey celebrating harmony, brotherhood, and the power of music. It follows the story of a quartet of young, eager male singers who are tragically killed in a car crash on their way to their first big concert. Miraculously, they are given the chance to return to Earth to perform the show they never got to do in life. Through heavenly harmony and hilarity, the Plaids discover the meaning of friendship, love, and the perfect chord.

McKinney Repertory Theatre is offering its first-ever dessert theater, which audiences can enjoy while watching the show.