McKinney Repertory Theatre presents Ken Ludwig’s The Game’s Afoot

McKinney Repertory Theatre will begin their 24-25 season with Ken Ludwig's The Game's Afoot, an uproarious "Sherlock Holmes" whodunit.

The play tells the story of Broadway star William Gillette, who has invited his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. But when one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous. Then it’s up to Gillette himself, who just happens to think he’s Sherlock Holmes, to track down the killer before the next victim appears.

