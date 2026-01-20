The McKinney St. Patrick’s Day Beer Walk is a self-guided sip and stroll featuring 20 tasting stops throughout downtown, all located inside local shops. Upon arrival, guests will receive an official McKinney St. Patrick’s Day Beer Cup and a map to guide them through their tasting adventure.

Each stop will feature a variety of craft beer, cider, seltzer, and other beverage offerings, giving attendees the chance to explore downtown while sampling unique pours along the way. Visitors can enjoy craft selections from North Texas breweries and beyond, with additional beverage partners to be announced soon.

In between tastings, guests can browse a local vendor market, snap photos at the St. Patrick’s Day photo booth, and take in the lively downtown atmosphere.