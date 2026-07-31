McKinney Wine & Music Festival

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Photo courtesy of McKinney Wine & Music Festival

The annual McKinney Wine & Music Festival will highlight 10 years of wine, music, and community. Visitors can enjoy an afternoon of wine tasting, live music, shopping, and more.

A Wine Tasting Pass includes a souvenir wine glass and 20 tasting tickets to enjoy wines at 15 unique tasting stations throughout the festival.

Visitors can also enjoy live performances from two bands on the Credit Union of Texas Stage, browse local vendors, explore sponsor activations, snap photos at the photo booth, and soak up the lively atmosphere.

The annual McKinney Wine & Music Festival will highlight 10 years of wine, music, and community. Visitors can enjoy an afternoon of wine tasting, live music, shopping, and more.

A Wine Tasting Pass includes a souvenir wine glass and 20 tasting tickets to enjoy wines at 15 unique tasting stations throughout the festival.

Visitors can also enjoy live performances from two bands on the Credit Union of Texas Stage, browse local vendors, explore sponsor activations, snap photos at the photo booth, and soak up the lively atmosphere.

WHEN

WHERE

District 121
6731 Alma Rd, McKinney, TX 75070, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mckinney-wine-music-festival-presented-by-park-place-acura-2026-tickets-1981867750793

TICKET INFO

Admission is free; $45 for wine-tasting pass.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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