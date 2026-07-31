The annual McKinney Wine & Music Festival will highlight 10 years of wine, music, and community. Visitors can enjoy an afternoon of wine tasting, live music, shopping, and more.

A Wine Tasting Pass includes a souvenir wine glass and 20 tasting tickets to enjoy wines at 15 unique tasting stations throughout the festival.

Visitors can also enjoy live performances from two bands on the Credit Union of Texas Stage, browse local vendors, explore sponsor activations, snap photos at the photo booth, and soak up the lively atmosphere.