Meadows Museum presents "Spectacles of Power and Faith" opening day

Drawn from the Carl & Marilynn Thoma Foundation’s renowned Art of the Spanish Americas collection, "Spectacles of Power and Faith" brings together 63 extraordinary paintings created between 1600-1850 in present-day Peru, Bolivia, Colombia, Venezuela, and Ecuador.

Revealing the visual richness and cultural complexity of colonial South America, the exhibition features many recent acquisitions from large devotional canvases and portraits to finely rendered paintings on copper, that will be displayed, studied and published for the first time.

The exhibition is organized into thematic sections - Saints; American Virgins; Spain in the Americas; Jewels; Art in Sacred Spaces (The Chapel); Daily Life at Home (The Salón); and Teaching Faith - that explore the many roles art played in colonial society. Enhanced with music and scent, an immersive chapel installation recreates the multisensory atmosphere of a place of worship, situating the artworks in an environment that evokes their original context.

The exhibition will remain on display through January 24, 2027.