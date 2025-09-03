Meat Fight presents Meat Raffle

Meat Fight will present Meat Raffle, where guests can purchase raffle tickets for the chance to win one of the more than 100 raffle prizes donated by some of Dallas’ top chefs, barbecue masters, brewers, and butchers. Following the raffle drawings, the progressive party will travel down the street to Lockwood Distilling Co. for even more fun and festivities.

Prizes include gifts from Local Yocal Farm to Market, Oak Highlands Brewery, Lockwood Distilling Co., and everything from gift cards to whole smoked ham from Far Out, Goldee's BBQ, Goodfriend Beer & Burger Garden, Goodwins, Harvest, Haute Sweets Patisserie, Humble Pies, Hurtado BBQ, Lockhart Smokehouse, Lucia, Luscher's Quality Meats, Meridian, Intrinsic Smokehouse Brewery, and One90 Smoked Meats.