Meat Fight presents Meat Raffle

eventdetail
Meat Fight

Meat Fight will present Meat Raffle, where guests can purchase raffle tickets for the chance to win one of the more than 100 raffle prizes donated by some of Dallas’ top chefs, barbecue masters, brewers, and butchers. Following the raffle drawings, the progressive party will travel down the street to Lockwood Distilling Co. for even more fun and festivities.

Prizes include gifts from Local Yocal Farm to Market, Oak Highlands Brewery, Lockwood Distilling Co., and everything from gift cards to whole smoked ham from Far Out, Goldee's BBQ, Goodfriend Beer & Burger Garden, Goodwins, Harvest, Haute Sweets Patisserie, Humble Pies, Hurtado BBQ, Lockhart Smokehouse, Lucia, Luscher's Quality Meats, Meridian, Intrinsic Smokehouse Brewery, and One90 Smoked Meats.

Meat Fight will present Meat Raffle, where guests can purchase raffle tickets for the chance to win one of the more than 100 raffle prizes donated by some of Dallas’ top chefs, barbecue masters, brewers, and butchers. Following the raffle drawings, the progressive party will travel down the street to Lockwood Distilling Co. for even more fun and festivities.

Prizes include gifts from Local Yocal Farm to Market, Oak Highlands Brewery, Lockwood Distilling Co., and everything from gift cards to whole smoked ham from Far Out, Goldee's BBQ, Goodfriend Beer & Burger Garden, Goodwins, Harvest, Haute Sweets Patisserie, Humble Pies, Hurtado BBQ, Lockhart Smokehouse, Lucia, Luscher's Quality Meats, Meridian, Intrinsic Smokehouse Brewery, and One90 Smoked Meats.

WHEN

WHERE

Oak Highlands Brewery
500 Lockwood Dr, Richardson, TX 75080, USA

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.