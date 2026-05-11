Men in Blazers Live from Dallas

The Men in Blazers Countdown Tour will highlight a FIFA World Cup 2026 preview show. With matches looming on the horizon and the world set to descend on North Texas, this show will celebrate everything that is to come.

Host Roger Bennett leads a night built for the fans and communities who have helped turn this sport into the force it is today in this nation. The event will break down the storylines, the stars, and will discuss how Dallas will show itself to the world, and the world will change Dallas.