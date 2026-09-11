Mental Health America of Greater Dallas presents PRISM Awards

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Mental Health America of Greater Dallas

The Prism Awards honor extraordinary individuals and organizations whose work expands understanding, inspires hope, and creates lasting impact for individuals, families, and communities. This year, the celebration takes on a new look with an elegant dinner, featuring seven distinguished awards and an evening dedicated to connection, recognition, and meaningful change.

The Prism Awards honor extraordinary individuals and organizations whose work expands understanding, inspires hope, and creates lasting impact for individuals, families, and communities. This year, the celebration takes on a new look with an elegant dinner, featuring seven distinguished awards and an evening dedicated to connection, recognition, and meaningful change.

WHEN

WHERE

The Constellation Club
5215 N O'Connor Blvd Suite 2600, Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/2026-prism-awards

TICKET INFO

$50-$75

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.