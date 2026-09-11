Mental Health America of Greater Dallas presents PRISM Awards
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Photo courtesy of Mental Health America of Greater Dallas
The Prism Awards honor extraordinary individuals and organizations whose work expands understanding, inspires hope, and creates lasting impact for individuals, families, and communities. This year, the celebration takes on a new look with an elegant dinner, featuring seven distinguished awards and an evening dedicated to connection, recognition, and meaningful change.
The Prism Awards honor extraordinary individuals and organizations whose work expands understanding, inspires hope, and creates lasting impact for individuals, families, and communities. This year, the celebration takes on a new look with an elegant dinner, featuring seven distinguished awards and an evening dedicated to connection, recognition, and meaningful change.
WHEN
WHERE
The Constellation Club
5215 N O'Connor Blvd Suite 2600, Irving, TX 75039, USA