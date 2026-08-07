Meow Wolf Grapevine presents Danceportation

Meow Wolf will present Danceportation, a one-night-only, multi-stage takeover. Expanding on the success of the exhibition's first electronic music festival, Danceportation transforms the venue into an even larger after-hours playground with more stages, more genres, more performers, and more unexpected moments throughout the immersive exhibition.

Guests will step inside a full-exhibition dance experience where every room offers something new to discover. Building on the original festival format, Danceportation introduces additional performance stages throughout the exhibition, creating distinct musical environments that invite guests to move between house, techno, bass, experimental electronic music, and beyond.

Whether dancing beneath impossible architecture, wandering into hidden DJ sets, or discovering a new favorite artist around the next corner, every path offers a different adventure.