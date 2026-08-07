Meow Wolf Grapevine presents Danceportation

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Photo courtesy of Meow Wolf

Meow Wolf will present Danceportation, a one-night-only, multi-stage takeover. Expanding on the success of the exhibition's first electronic music festival, Danceportation transforms the venue into an even larger after-hours playground with more stages, more genres, more performers, and more unexpected moments throughout the immersive exhibition.

Guests will step inside a full-exhibition dance experience where every room offers something new to discover. Building on the original festival format, Danceportation introduces additional performance stages throughout the exhibition, creating distinct musical environments that invite guests to move between house, techno, bass, experimental electronic music, and beyond.

Whether dancing beneath impossible architecture, wandering into hidden DJ sets, or discovering a new favorite artist around the next corner, every path offers a different adventure.

Meow Wolf will present Danceportation, a one-night-only, multi-stage takeover. Expanding on the success of the exhibition's first electronic music festival, Danceportation transforms the venue into an even larger after-hours playground with more stages, more genres, more performers, and more unexpected moments throughout the immersive exhibition.

Guests will step inside a full-exhibition dance experience where every room offers something new to discover. Building on the original festival format, Danceportation introduces additional performance stages throughout the exhibition, creating distinct musical environments that invite guests to move between house, techno, bass, experimental electronic music, and beyond.

Whether dancing beneath impossible architecture, wandering into hidden DJ sets, or discovering a new favorite artist around the next corner, every path offers a different adventure.

WHEN

WHERE

Meow Wolf Grapevine's The Real Unreal
3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy Ste 253, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA
https://tickets.meowwolf.com/events/grapevine/danceportation-09-04-2026/

TICKET INFO

$32 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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