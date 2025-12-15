Meow Wolf presents Cosmic Cabaret

Meow Wolf Grapevine will present Cosmic Cabaret, a New Year’s Eve celebration that brings performance, music, and late-night energy. The exhibition shifts into an after-hours environment shaped by Dallas-Fort Worth performers, roaming characters, and a countdown moment woven through the space.

Guests will have full access to explore Meow Wolf Grapevine at night while moving between live DJ sets, special entertainers, and unexpected encounters. The evening’s centerpiece is a feature performance by Nightshade Burlesque.

As midnight nears, attendees will gather inside the exhibition for a shared countdown and a complimentary champagne toast to welcome the first moments of 2026.