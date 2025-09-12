Meow Wolf presents Cosmic Howl

Meow Wolf Grapevine will present their the annual Halloween takeover, Cosmic Howl. The event will transform the exhibition into a sprawling house party with costumes, music, performances, and surreal surprises.

Guests are encouraged to arrive in costume and step into an evening packed with live performances. DJs Jess Baroness and Bella Scratch will keep the energy high throughout the night with music, during a spooky burlesque show featuring Uptown Revue. The Circus Bitties join the lineup with their signature blend of spectacle and humor.

The night will also include Peppercast’s virtual reality performers for an unexpected twist to the experience. Guests can partake in a scavenger hunt bingo giving partygoers the chance to win prizes. The night will culminate with the Cosmic Howl Costume Contest, a grand finale where the crowd will crown the winners and the boldest costumes will take home the glory.

The event is part of Meow Wolf’s Adulti-Verse series and is strictly 21 and over with ID required at entry.