Meow Wolf presents Phenomenomaly

eventdetail
Photo by Eric Scire/Atlas Media

Meow Wolf presents Phenomenomaly, which transforms the permanent exhibition into a world of music, theater, dance, and art in motion. Guests will be able to explore the space while live actors, dancers, musicians, and giant puppets put on spontaneous, interactive performances.

Performances will be inspired by the mysterious migration of the Flickerwerm, a Meow Wolf creature whose arrival set events in motion across the worlds of The Real Unreal.

Performers move through the exhibition in real time, inviting guests to interact and join scenes. Each show repeats across the afternoon, so all ages can step into the story from anywhere in the exhibition.

Every weekend will include performances from organizations across North Texas, highlighting the creative talent of Texas featuring hip-hop dance offs, circus acts, lion dancing, and opera orations.

The event takes place from 1-6 pm on performance days.

Meow Wolf presents Phenomenomaly, which transforms the permanent exhibition into a world of music, theater, dance, and art in motion. Guests will be able to explore the space while live actors, dancers, musicians, and giant puppets put on spontaneous, interactive performances.

Performances will be inspired by the mysterious migration of the Flickerwerm, a Meow Wolf creature whose arrival set events in motion across the worlds of The Real Unreal.

Performers move through the exhibition in real time, inviting guests to interact and join scenes. Each show repeats across the afternoon, so all ages can step into the story from anywhere in the exhibition.

Every weekend will include performances from organizations across North Texas, highlighting the creative talent of Texas featuring hip-hop dance offs, circus acts, lion dancing, and opera orations.

The event takes place from 1-6 pm on performance days.

WHEN

WHERE

Meow Wolf Grapevine's The Real Unreal
3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy Suite 253, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA
https://meowwolf.com/phenomenomaly/grapevine

TICKET INFO

Included with exhibition admission.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.