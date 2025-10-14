Meow Wolf presents Phenomenomaly, which transforms the permanent exhibition into a world of music, theater, dance, and art in motion. Guests will be able to explore the space while live actors, dancers, musicians, and giant puppets put on spontaneous, interactive performances.

Performances will be inspired by the mysterious migration of the Flickerwerm, a Meow Wolf creature whose arrival set events in motion across the worlds of The Real Unreal.

Performers move through the exhibition in real time, inviting guests to interact and join scenes. Each show repeats across the afternoon, so all ages can step into the story from anywhere in the exhibition.

Every weekend will include performances from organizations across North Texas, highlighting the creative talent of Texas featuring hip-hop dance offs, circus acts, lion dancing, and opera orations.

The event takes place from 1-6 pm on performance days.