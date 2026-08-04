Mesquite Symphony Orchestra presents "What Remains, Rises"

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Photo by Steve Glick

The Mesquite Symphony Orchestra will present "What Remains, Rises," an evening of music honoring remembrance, resilience, and hope. The program features George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" with acclaimed pianist Kaden Larson, the contemporary work "Art of War" by Mason Bates, and John Williams' "Hymn to the Fallen."

The Mesquite Symphony Orchestra will present "What Remains, Rises," an evening of music honoring remembrance, resilience, and hope. The program features George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" with acclaimed pianist Kaden Larson, the contemporary work "Art of War" by Mason Bates, and John Williams' "Hymn to the Fallen."

WHEN

WHERE

Mesquite Symphony Orchestra
1527 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX 75149, USA
https://mesquitesymphony.org/2627-season/what-remains-rises

TICKET INFO

$10-$25
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