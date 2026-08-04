Mesquite Symphony Orchestra presents "What Remains, Rises"

The Mesquite Symphony Orchestra will present "What Remains, Rises," an evening of music honoring remembrance, resilience, and hope. The program features George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" with acclaimed pianist Kaden Larson, the contemporary work "Art of War" by Mason Bates, and John Williams' "Hymn to the Fallen."
The Mesquite Symphony Orchestra will present "What Remains, Rises," an evening of music honoring remembrance, resilience, and hope. The program features George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" with acclaimed pianist Kaden Larson, the contemporary work "Art of War" by Mason Bates, and John Williams' "Hymn to the Fallen."