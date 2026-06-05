Mic Drop Comedy presents Dan LaMorte

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Photo courtesy of Dan LaMorte

Dan LaMorte is a distinct voice in stand-up comedy - and not just because he’s on the spectrum. His two albums, Not Enough Pieces and Infect Me Once, remain popular on SiriusXM and have collectively earned over a million streams on Pandora.

In 2023, LaMorte was selected as a New Face at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. He followed it up with a standout Don’t Tell Comedy set, released in 2024. Based in New York City, LaMorte is a regular at the Comedy Cellar, The Stand, and other top clubs.

Dan LaMorte is a distinct voice in stand-up comedy - and not just because he’s on the spectrum. His two albums, Not Enough Pieces and Infect Me Once, remain popular on SiriusXM and have collectively earned over a million streams on Pandora.

In 2023, LaMorte was selected as a New Face at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. He followed it up with a standout Don’t Tell Comedy set, released in 2024. Based in New York City, LaMorte is a regular at the Comedy Cellar, The Stand, and other top clubs.

WHEN

WHERE

Mic Drop Comedy
7301 Lone Star Dr Suite A-110, Plano, TX 75024, USA
https://www.micdropcomedyplano.com/events/133399

TICKET INFO

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