Mic Drop Comedy presents Dan LaMorte

Dan LaMorte is a distinct voice in stand-up comedy - and not just because he’s on the spectrum. His two albums, Not Enough Pieces and Infect Me Once, remain popular on SiriusXM and have collectively earned over a million streams on Pandora.

In 2023, LaMorte was selected as a New Face at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. He followed it up with a standout Don’t Tell Comedy set, released in 2024. Based in New York City, LaMorte is a regular at the Comedy Cellar, The Stand, and other top clubs.