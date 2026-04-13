Mic Drop Comedy presents Jay Larson

Jay Larson is best know for his "Wrong Number" joke which has gone viral dozens of times and amassed almost a half a billion times across social media. He has three hour specials, "Me Being Me," "Sounds Like Bruce," and "Here We Go Again," all available on YouTube.
Jay Larson is best know for his "Wrong Number" joke which has gone viral dozens of times and amassed almost a half a billion times across social media. He has three hour specials, "Me Being Me," "Sounds Like Bruce," and "Here We Go Again," all available on YouTube.
WHEN
WHERE
Mic Drop Comedy
7301 Lone Star Dr Suite A-110, Plano, TX 75024, USA
https://www.micdropcomedyplano.com/events/133883
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.