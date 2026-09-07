Mic Drop Comedy presents Johnny Pemberton

Johnny Pemberton is an actor and stand-up comedian, widely known for playing the character 'Bo' on NBC's Superstore. He's also appeared in the films 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street, Neighbors 2, and more. He hosts the podcast “LIVE to TAPE with Johnny Pemberton” (formerly known as “Twisting The Wind”), for which he has recorded over 300 episodes.
Johnny Pemberton is an actor and stand-up comedian, widely known for playing the character 'Bo' on NBC's Superstore. He's also appeared in the films 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street, Neighbors 2, and more. He hosts the podcast “LIVE to TAPE with Johnny Pemberton” (formerly known as “Twisting The Wind”), for which he has recorded over 300 episodes.
WHEN
WHERE
Mic Drop Comedy
7301 Lone Star Dr Ste A-110, Plano, TX 75024, USA
https://www.micdropcomedyplano.com/events/142314
TICKET INFO
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