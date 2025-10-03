Mic Drop Comedy presents Natalie Cuomo and Dan LaMorte

Stand up comedians Natalie Cuomo and Dan LaMorte disagree with the idea of not mixing business with pleasure. After meeting while both performing at a comedy club in New York City, in an industry that lacks an HR department, the two started dating, added some tattoos, quickly got engaged, and the rest is history.

For the last few years, the duo has been touring the country, and world, with their unique show. Audiences first get to enjoy individual sets by Dan and Natalie, but then each show closes with the usual fan-favorite combo set. The couple comes on stage together, playing off each other and the crowd, in a way only two people who spend almost every single day together can.