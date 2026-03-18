Mic Drop Comedy presents T. Murph

Comedian T. Murph broke out of the Chicago comedy scene and had toured extensively across the country’s most prominent comedy clubs, colleges, and festivals. He has been seen on Hulu's Woke, Saturday Night Live, Key & Peele, Chicago Fire, and more.
Comedian T. Murph broke out of the Chicago comedy scene and had toured extensively across the country’s most prominent comedy clubs, colleges, and festivals. He has been seen on Hulu's Woke, Saturday Night Live, Key & Peele, Chicago Fire, and more.
WHEN
WHERE
Mic Drop Comedy
7301 Lone Star Dr Suite A-110, Plano, TX 75024, USA
https://www.micdropcomedyplano.com/events/132686
TICKET INFO
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