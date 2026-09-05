Michael Lives Forever: Michael Jackson Tribute Concert

Michael Lives Forever is a world-class live Michael Jackson tribute concert starring Brazilian performer Rodrigo Teaser. Backed by a full live band, dancers and cinematic staging, the production recreates the King of Pop's most iconic eras, from Off the Wall and Thriller through Bad, Dangerous. and HIStory.

Michael Lives Forever is a world-class live Michael Jackson tribute concert starring Brazilian performer Rodrigo Teaser. Backed by a full live band, dancers and cinematic staging, the production recreates the King of Pop's most iconic eras, from Off the Wall and Thriller through Bad, Dangerous. and HIStory.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.