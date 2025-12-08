Mika in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Mika

Mika has released seven albums in his career, most recently Que ta tête fleurisse toujours in 2023.

Mika has released seven albums in his career, most recently Que ta tête fleurisse toujours in 2023.

WHEN

WHERE

The Bomb Factory
2713 Canton St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.axs.com/events/1225885/mika-tickets

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.