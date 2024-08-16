MillHouse Summer ArtFest is an indoor juried art festival where visitors can explore juried art by over 50 local artisans offering acrylic, oil, watercolor, pottery, jewelry, and more. Guests can also enjoy coffee, tea, pastries, sandwiches, and snacks for sale at White Box Roastery, as well as a cash bar with wine and beer.
MillHouse Summer ArtFest is an indoor juried art festival where visitors can explore juried art by over 50 local artisans offering acrylic, oil, watercolor, pottery, jewelry, and more. Guests can also enjoy coffee, tea, pastries, sandwiches, and snacks for sale at White Box Roastery, as well as a cash bar with wine and beer.
WHEN
WHERE
The McKinney Cotton Mill
610 Elm St, McKinney, TX 75069, USA
https://millhousefoundation.org/artfest
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.