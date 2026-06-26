Misfit Circus presents Good Grief

Good Grief is a one-woman contemporary clown show created and performed by DFW Clown Mother Tepani (Stephanie Bell). Through physical comedy, audience interaction, and heartfelt storytelling, Good Grief explores what happens when people give pieces of themselves away to the people they love.

The show follows one clown's journey through loss, longing, and the often absurd process of learning how to move forward when life doesn't go according to plan. Blending humor with vulnerability, Good Grief invites audiences to laugh, reflect, and reconnect with the parts of themselves that have been shaped by love and grief. Using the tools of contemporary clown, Tepani transforms moments of heartbreak into opportunities for connection, play, and discovery.

Bell is a Dallas-based clown performer, teacher, and creator of Tepani's Heartwork, a clown methodology centered on emotional truth, presence, and human connection. In addition to her work as a performer, she has also served as an end-of-life doula, bringing a unique perspective to themes of loss, resilience, and what it means to be fully alive.