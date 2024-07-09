eventdetail
Globe Life Field in Arlington.
MLB All-Star Saturday kicks off All-Star Week with three events. MLB's top prospects will face off in the Futures Game and brand-new Futures Skills Showcase. Then, celebrities and MLB legends will test their skills in the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game.
WHEN
WHERE
Globe Life Field
734 Stadium Dr, Arlington, TX 76011, USA
TICKET INFO
$35-$400
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.