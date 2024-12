The MLK Comedy Fest will feature performances by headliner Cedric the Entertainer, as well as DC Young Fly, B. Simone, Finesse Mitchell, and more.

The MLK Comedy Fest will feature performances by headliner Cedric the Entertainer, as well as DC Young Fly, B. Simone, Finesse Mitchell, and more.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.