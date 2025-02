In honor of Black History Month, MLK, Jr. Community Center will present Taste of Soul, highlighting the diversity of soul food cuisine. The event will feature some of Dallas-Fort Worth's best chefs and creations.

The event will feature free samples, live entertainment, and raffles and prizes. Special guests include Gabrielle Hill, R&B Soulstress; Reuben Lael, Singer/Songwriter; and Jamie "Jazze" Maxie, Radio One, as Mistress of Ceremony.